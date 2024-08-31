Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $69.49 Million Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,180,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,213 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $69,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 248.6% during the 1st quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,748,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,422 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,967,000. Elser Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,071,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 6,041,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,115,000 after acquiring an additional 600,275 shares during the period. Finally, ARK & TLK Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,254,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUS traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.10. The company had a trading volume of 152,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,416. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $44.39 and a 12 month high of $61.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.40. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

