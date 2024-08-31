Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $60.88 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,220 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.17% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $60,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $303,994,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,379,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,690,000 after purchasing an additional 227,252 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 392.0% during the first quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 254,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,386,000 after purchasing an additional 203,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 198.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 272,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,581,000 after purchasing an additional 181,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,512,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,533,000 after purchasing an additional 146,971 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWB traded up $2.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $309.06. 3,109,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,457. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $224.41 and a 52 week high of $309.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $290.09.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

