Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $55 Million Stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,085,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 244,677 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $55,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 23,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $287,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 89,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,526,000 after acquiring an additional 4,973 shares during the period. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 111,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,665,000 after acquiring an additional 6,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA TFLO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.63. 1,738,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,315,031. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.58. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.37 and a 1-year high of $50.76.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

