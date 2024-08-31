Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 12.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 226,288 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 32,897 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $68,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 60.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Day Solutions LLC boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 8,552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 3,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,076,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,541,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 3,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,076,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,198 shares in the company, valued at $2,541,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.55, for a total value of $4,943,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 219,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,239,007.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,864 shares of company stock worth $9,153,485 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FIX traded up $6.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $353.70. 445,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,638. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.89 and a fifty-two week high of $359.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $318.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $312.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 1.15.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.60. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 11.88%.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

