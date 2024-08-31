Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,129 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 2,036 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $9,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 553.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 14,359 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 12,163 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 441,477 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $30,020,000 after acquiring an additional 55,128 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,129 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTSH traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.77. 3,383,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,034,671. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.59. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $62.14 and a 52-week high of $80.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CTSH shares. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.61.

In related news, CEO Ravi Kumar Singisetti sold 6,728 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.66, for a total value of $495,584.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,419,812.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

