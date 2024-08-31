Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $6,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CB. Main Street Research LLC increased its position in Chubb by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 113,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $786,000. Smith Salley Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.4% during the second quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 8,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,401,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,499,000 after purchasing an additional 19,031 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in Chubb by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Chubb stock traded up $2.08 on Friday, hitting $284.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,343,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,921. The company has a market capitalization of $115.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $198.67 and a 52-week high of $284.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $265.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $259.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.16%.

In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total value of $1,070,668.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,187,213.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total transaction of $1,070,668.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at $12,187,213.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total value of $2,181,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,199,649.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,521 shares of company stock valued at $3,878,712. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. William Blair cut shares of Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.79.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

