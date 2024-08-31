Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 670,300 shares, a decline of 42.5% from the July 31st total of 1,166,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,703.0 days.

Charter Hall Group Stock Performance

Shares of CTOUF stock remained flat at $9.78 during midday trading on Friday. Charter Hall Group has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $9.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.93.

Charter Hall Group Company Profile

Charter Hall is one of Australia's leading fully integrated property investment and funds management groups. We use our expertise to access, deploy, manage and invest equity to create value and generate superior returns for our investor customers. We've curated a diverse portfolio of high-quality properties across our core sectors Office, Industrial & Logistics, Retail and Social Infrastructure.

