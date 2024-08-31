Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 670,300 shares, a decline of 42.5% from the July 31st total of 1,166,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,703.0 days.
Charter Hall Group Stock Performance
Shares of CTOUF stock remained flat at $9.78 during midday trading on Friday. Charter Hall Group has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $9.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.93.
Charter Hall Group Company Profile
