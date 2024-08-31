CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $5,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.14. 2,467,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,647,788. The stock has a market cap of $35.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87 and a beta of 1.40. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.63 and a fifty-two week high of $118.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.52.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised CBRE Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on CBRE Group from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on CBRE Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised CBRE Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.29.

In other CBRE Group news, Director Christopher T. Jenny sold 10,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $1,214,864.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,244 shares in the company, valued at $5,739,328. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other CBRE Group news, Director Christopher T. Jenny sold 10,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $1,214,864.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,244 shares in the company, valued at $5,739,328. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $219,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,501.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,232 shares of company stock worth $1,912,087 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

