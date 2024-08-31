Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC Sells 244 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC decreased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 52.2% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,062.26, for a total value of $687,282.22. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at $5,219,945.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 9,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,070.39, for a total value of $10,329,263.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,596,739.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,062.26, for a total value of $687,282.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,219,945.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,326 shares of company stock worth $17,383,715. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,130.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,006.10.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of Lam Research stock traded up $23.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $821.01. 1,242,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,073,409. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $929.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $943.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.48. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $574.42 and a one year high of $1,130.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Lam Research shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Thursday, October 3rd. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 21st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $8.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 48.71% and a net margin of 25.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 35.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 29.42%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

