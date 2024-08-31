Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC Purchases 198 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,290,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $731,800,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407,289 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth $157,107,000. Equity Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth about $59,802,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 4,716.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 802,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,005,000 after buying an additional 785,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,784,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,995,114,000 after buying an additional 657,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on W. P. Carey from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on W. P. Carey from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

Shares of W. P. Carey stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,110,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,253. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.81. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.36 and a 1-year high of $67.40. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.92.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $389.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.39 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 34.83%. The company’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 132.32%.

Insider Activity at W. P. Carey

In related news, Director Mark A. Alexander purchased 3,500 shares of W. P. Carey stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.87 per share, for a total transaction of $195,545.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,987.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

W. P. Carey Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

