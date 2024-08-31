Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC Has $242,000 Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC decreased its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 690 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 4.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 120,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $299,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 57,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,997,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 13.1% in the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE:ANET traded up $6.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $353.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,548,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,371,974. The company has a market capitalization of $110.74 billion, a PE ratio of 49.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.25 and a 52-week high of $376.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $344.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.40.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 4,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.47, for a total transaction of $1,327,546.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.40, for a total value of $175,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 4,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.47, for a total transaction of $1,327,546.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,296 shares of company stock worth $44,532,174. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ANET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $302.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.38.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Arista Networks

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.