Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC Decreases Stock Position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC reduced its position in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,634 shares during the period. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 14.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 655,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,804,000 after purchasing an additional 80,398 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 203,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after buying an additional 68,966 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 1st quarter valued at about $807,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ING Groep during the fourth quarter worth about $1,402,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ING Groep by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,568,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,693,000 after acquiring an additional 622,037 shares during the last quarter. 4.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ING Groep alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays raised ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th.

ING Groep Stock Performance

ING stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.21. The company had a trading volume of 902,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,507,094. ING Groep has a one year low of $12.44 and a one year high of $18.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.67.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

ING Groep Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.8143 per share. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This is a positive change from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.70. ING Groep’s payout ratio is 28.32%.

ING Groep Profile

(Free Report)

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.