Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) Stake Raised by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Cass Information Systems worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cass Information Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cass Information Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 47.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 9.4% during the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 10,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Cass Information Systems by 11.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cass Information Systems stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.44. 23,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,101. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.50 and a 52 week high of $50.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.69. The company has a market cap of $592.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.70.

Cass Information Systems ( NASDAQ:CASS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $48.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.00 million. Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 12.37%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cass Information Systems, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Cass Information Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.79%.

Separately, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (down previously from $47.00) on shares of Cass Information Systems in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

