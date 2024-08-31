Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) Trading 3.7% Higher

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ETR:AFX – Get Free Report) rose 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €65.05 ($72.28) and last traded at €65.00 ($72.22). Approximately 151,053 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 94,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at €62.70 ($69.67).

Carl Zeiss Meditec Stock Up 2.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €63.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is €88.80.

About Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, North America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmology and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmology segment offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic eye diseases, such as ametropia (refraction), cataracts, glaucoma, and renital disorders.

