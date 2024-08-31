Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL) Stake Raised by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. owned about 0.43% of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $184,000.

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

CGBL traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.74. The company had a trading volume of 217,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,440. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.26. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF has a 12-month low of $24.23 and a 12-month high of $31.60.

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Profile

The Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (CGBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that offers a balanced approach to total return and capital preservation. The fund employs an active asset allocation strategy to invest in equities, debts, money market instruments, and cash.

