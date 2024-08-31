Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Purchased by Nicola Wealth Management LTD.

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cameco by 0.3% during the first quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 75,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Cameco by 26.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC grew its stake in Cameco by 39.0% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 12.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 4.4% in the first quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 5,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCJ traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $40.84. 2,646,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,344,940. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.69 and a beta of 0.92. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.18 and a fifty-two week high of $56.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.00 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

CCJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Cameco from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Glj Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.73 target price on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.37.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

