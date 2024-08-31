Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Sells 1,775 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,219 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Beta Wealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 4,501 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Kampmann Melissa S. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. now owns 15,050 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,513 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Condor Capital Management raised its position in NIKE by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 26,079 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.32. The stock had a trading volume of 13,755,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,453,677. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.75 and a 1-year high of $123.39. The firm has a market cap of $125.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.18 and its 200-day moving average is $89.76.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.68%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,435,628. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,435,628. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 2,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on NIKE from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective (down previously from $116.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Williams Trading raised NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.59.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

