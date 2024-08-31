Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Smith Salley Wealth Management

Smith Salley Wealth Management lessened its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,204 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

BMY stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $49.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,434,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,441,344. The stock has a market cap of $101.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $39.35 and a 1 year high of $63.03.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently -77.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

