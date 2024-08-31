Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Grows Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 119,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $19,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Smith Salley Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.6% in the second quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 147,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,340,000 after purchasing an additional 6,533 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 10,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 27,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $171.53. 7,301,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,572,756. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $141.45 and a 1-year high of $171.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.93.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total value of $76,149.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,043.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 13,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,216,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,325,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total value of $76,149.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,043.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 375,553 shares of company stock valued at $63,829,141 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.79.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

