Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management reduced its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,831 shares during the period. Boston Scientific comprises 0.9% of Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $22,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 542.1% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth $25,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at $26,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 1.4 %

Boston Scientific stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,639,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,104,259. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $48.35 and a 52-week high of $82.10. The company has a market cap of $119.99 billion, a PE ratio of 68.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.94 and its 200 day moving average is $72.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.24.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $539,785.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,316,788.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,583,395. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Boston Scientific

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Read More

