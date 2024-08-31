BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 675,669 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. trimmed its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 936,918 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 675,669 shares during the period. Applied Materials makes up about 0.6% of BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $221,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 96.6% in the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials stock traded up $4.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $197.26. 7,311,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,009,392. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $255.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $215.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.28.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 9,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.65, for a total transaction of $2,325,559.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,639,630.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Applied Materials news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 9,827 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.65, for a total value of $2,325,559.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,639,630.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.17, for a total transaction of $12,458,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 458,417 shares in the company, valued at $114,223,763.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,327 shares of company stock valued at $15,338,110 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Applied Materials from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Applied Materials from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.14.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

