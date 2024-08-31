BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Increases Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,848 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.09% of Elevance Health worth $108,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ELV. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Elevance Health by 8.8% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ELV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Elevance Health from $624.00 to $589.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $649.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $530.00 price objective (down previously from $646.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Baird R W raised Elevance Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.29.

ELV traded up $4.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $556.89. 1,222,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,017,118. The company’s 50-day moving average is $532.05 and its 200 day moving average is $524.68. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $431.38 and a 52 week high of $557.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $43.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.99 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total transaction of $400,234.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,610.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total transaction of $400,234.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,610.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total transaction of $154,561.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,926,213.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,058 shares of company stock valued at $17,588,116. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

