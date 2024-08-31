BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $169.34 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lowered its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 871,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 141,564 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.19% of American Tower worth $169,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argent Advisors Inc. bought a new position in American Tower during the second quarter worth $1,276,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in American Tower by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 61,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,981,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC increased its position in American Tower by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 44,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,655,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 10,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other American Tower news, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $4,953,510.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,843 shares in the company, valued at $14,223,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $4,953,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,223,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total transaction of $2,333,866.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,746 shares in the company, valued at $12,070,789.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,227 shares of company stock valued at $8,497,458. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMT stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $223.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,796,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,323,528. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $154.58 and a 1 year high of $236.13. The stock has a market cap of $104.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.69, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $212.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 21.95%. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $246.00 price objective (up previously from $225.00) on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $226.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.14.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

