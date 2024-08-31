Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Tops $0.0680 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 30th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for $0.0680 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $12.68 million and $1,979.12 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.21 or 0.00078098 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00018702 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00007911 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 683% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

