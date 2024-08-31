Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Sells 890 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $6,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $1,636,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 45,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 15,721 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CL traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,033,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,329,917. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.62 and a fifty-two week high of $106.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.61.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 470.19%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $240,228.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,874.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $240,228.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,874.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,533 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,085,952.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,868.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,490 shares of company stock valued at $4,486,063. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.11.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

