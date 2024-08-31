Biechele Royce Advisors Has $14.23 Million Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Biechele Royce Advisors grew its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 441,266 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 16,300 shares during the period. BorgWarner accounts for 4.8% of Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Biechele Royce Advisors owned 0.19% of BorgWarner worth $14,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 18.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 68,979 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 10,508 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at about $278,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 97,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BorgWarner news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 2,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $66,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,512. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BorgWarner news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 2,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $66,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,512. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 10,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $344,950.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 206,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,541,074.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BorgWarner Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BWA stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,867,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,796,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.38. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $42.27.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BWA shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.07.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Further Reading

