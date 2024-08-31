BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,417 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,034 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $5,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BHP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at $191,837,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in BHP Group by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,389,504 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $299,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,940 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BHP Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,902,182 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,359,518,000 after purchasing an additional 589,317 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in BHP Group by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 942,001 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,348,000 after purchasing an additional 420,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,294,000. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHP Group Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BHP traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $55.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,649,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439,312. BHP Group Limited has a twelve month low of $51.73 and a twelve month high of $69.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

BHP Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $1.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.44. BHP Group’s payout ratio is currently 56.35%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on BHP Group in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

