Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 528 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,780 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 1.8% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 883 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.78. 20,009,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,351,631. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $43.42. The company has a market cap of $175.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $32.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.50 to $46.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.78.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

