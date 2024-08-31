Bellevue Asset Management LLC Purchases 324 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 8,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 275,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,795,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,637,000 after purchasing an additional 292,808 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 6,377 shares during the period.

JEPQ stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,476,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,845,134. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $44.95 and a 12 month high of $56.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.63.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.4268 dividend. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.47%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

