Bellevue Asset Management LLC Makes New $54,000 Investment in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 4,252 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 263,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,787,000 after acquiring an additional 50,835 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 10,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,956 shares during the last quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $509,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 85,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 11,399 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:DISV traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $28.59. The stock had a trading volume of 138,979 shares. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.79.

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

