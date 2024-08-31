Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 12,108 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 35.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,108 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 4,466.7% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cardinal Health

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 17,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.48, for a total transaction of $1,905,566.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,065,447.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 17,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.48, for a total value of $1,905,566.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,529 shares in the company, valued at $10,065,447.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason M. Hollar sold 26,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total value of $2,908,570.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,574,187.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,963 shares of company stock valued at $12,379,980 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CAH traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.72. 1,836,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,113,432. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.82 and a 1 year high of $116.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.14 and a 200 day moving average of $103.61. The stock has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $59.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.74 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.506 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 89.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.45.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

