Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 32,826 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 41.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,826 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $3,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 550.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Cory Onell sold 4,076 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $146,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,970 shares in the company, valued at $5,182,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.31.

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ KHC traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $35.43. 9,320,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,946,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.53. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $30.68 and a 52-week high of $38.96.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 7.38%. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 69.87%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

