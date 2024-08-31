Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Increases Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,233 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 542.1% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth $25,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at $26,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $539,785.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,316,788.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,583,395. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE BSX traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.79. 7,639,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,104,259. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.94 and its 200-day moving average is $72.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.66. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $48.35 and a 12-month high of $82.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.78.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 16.80%. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on BSX shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.24.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Articles

