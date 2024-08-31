Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Boosts Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,624 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 105.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 332.8% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $606,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,843 shares in the company, valued at $905,818.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $606,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,818.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $468,480.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,587,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,421,998.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 714,648 shares of company stock worth $21,567,539. 12.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %

Palantir Technologies stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.48. 42,388,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,655,855. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $33.13. The firm has a market cap of $70.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 262.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 2.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.87.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLTR. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. HSBC increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.93.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.