Banana Gun Price Down 19.7% Over Last Week (BANANA)

Banana Gun (BANANA) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. One Banana Gun token can currently be purchased for $40.10 or 0.00067755 BTC on major exchanges. Banana Gun has a total market cap of $137.67 million and $25.13 million worth of Banana Gun was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Banana Gun has traded down 19.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000087 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Banana Gun

Banana Gun’s total supply is 8,703,957 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,433,408 tokens. Banana Gun’s official website is bananagun.io. Banana Gun’s official Twitter account is @bananagunbot.

Banana Gun Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Banana Gun (BANANA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Banana Gun has a current supply of 8,703,957.48466454 with 3,433,407.64791425 in circulation. The last known price of Banana Gun is 41.32912106 USD and is up 0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 110 active market(s) with $40,925,130.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bananagun.io/.”

