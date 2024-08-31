Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 173 Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGV. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 112.7% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 312.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:ESGV traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.75. The stock had a trading volume of 85,076 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

