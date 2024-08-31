Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHV. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,127,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,502,000 after buying an additional 628,056 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,946,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,701,000 after purchasing an additional 567,607 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,853,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,121,000 after purchasing an additional 31,577 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,337,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,110,000 after purchasing an additional 51,758 shares during the period. Finally, Mokosak Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 884,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,528,000 after purchasing an additional 6,611 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

SCHV stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.47. 279,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,185. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $60.99 and a 1 year high of $79.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.60.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

