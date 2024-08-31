Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Choreo LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 25,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 63,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 138.1% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,489,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,142 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 32,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ICLN traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,744,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,319,247. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.98. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.72 and a fifty-two week high of $16.32.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.0959 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

