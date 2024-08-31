Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 203 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,959 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,961,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 12,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 131,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,479,000 after buying an additional 26,713 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TD traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,088,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,734,247. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.68. The stock has a market cap of $104.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $53.52 and a 1-year high of $65.12.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The bank reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.739 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.73%.

TD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

