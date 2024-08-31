Avalanche Trading Down 11.7% Over Last Week (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $9.40 billion and $231.99 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for $23.23 or 0.00039247 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Avalanche has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00006968 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00012953 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00007857 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004464 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000533 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 444,923,603 coins and its circulating supply is 404,920,503 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

