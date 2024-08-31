Austin Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Austin Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 251,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,633 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF makes up 1.6% of Austin Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Austin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $6,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $270,000. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 146.5% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 84,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 50,510 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 699,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,876,000 after buying an additional 59,258 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,594,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,433,000 after acquiring an additional 156,199 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

DFAE stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 730,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,744. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $21.54 and a 12 month high of $26.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.99 and its 200-day moving average is $25.34.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.