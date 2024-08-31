Austin Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Austin Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 2.5% of Austin Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Austin Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $10,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEI. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,094,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,316,000 after purchasing an additional 128,421 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,823,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,605,000 after buying an additional 220,709 shares during the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 1,483,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,260,000 after buying an additional 30,157 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,288,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,780,000 after buying an additional 70,655 shares during the period. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 529,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,631,000 after acquiring an additional 59,500 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IEI traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,144,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,646. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.73. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $111.45 and a 52 week high of $119.73.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3154 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.