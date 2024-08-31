Austin Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE)

Austin Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares during the quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC owned 0.43% of Avantis Real Estate ETF worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $356,000. MB Generational Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $389,000. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC bought a new position in Avantis Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $540,000. Finally, Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC now owns 81,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AVRE traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $46.30. 11,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,137. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.91. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $35.03 and a 12 month high of $46.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.85.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

