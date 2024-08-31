Aumann (ETR:AAG) Shares Down 3%

Aumann AG (ETR:AAG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €12.20 ($13.56) and last traded at €12.30 ($13.67). 33,650 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 50,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at €12.68 ($14.09).

Aumann Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €14.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of €16.13. The firm has a market cap of $182.16 million, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

Aumann Company Profile

Aumann AG manufactures and sells specialized machines and production lines for components of electric and classic drive chain systems in Europe, the United States, Canada, Mexico, China, and internationally. It operates through E-Mobility and Classic segments. The E-Mobility segment offers specialized machinery and automated production lines for the automotive industry; e-traction engines, inverters, power-on-demand units, and electronic components; and energy storage and conversion systems, such as batteries and fuel cells.

