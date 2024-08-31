Asset Allocation Strategies LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Asset Allocation Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $350,964,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 409.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,312,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,343,000 after buying an additional 1,054,881 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,413,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,641,130,000 after acquiring an additional 341,407 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,332.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 302,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,568,000 after acquiring an additional 280,948 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $73,003,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

IWF stock traded up $3.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $365.46. 1,706,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,329,301. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $256.01 and a 12-month high of $382.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $362.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.83.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

