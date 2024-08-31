Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Sells 442 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $6,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 6.3% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 27,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 55.4% in the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 34,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 12,630 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.88. 1,437,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,349,846. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.52. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.25 and a 1 year high of $110.31.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.2838 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 35.87%.

In other Church & Dwight news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 86,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total value of $9,243,014.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,479.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Church & Dwight news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 86,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total transaction of $9,243,014.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,479.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 20,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $2,153,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,092.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 220,722 shares of company stock worth $23,139,816. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHD. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.58.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

