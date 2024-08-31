Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 121 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 27.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 555 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of URI. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 13.7% during the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in United Rentals by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,529 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in United Rentals by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 5,352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in United Rentals by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 5.0% during the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on URI shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $745.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on United Rentals from $785.00 to $873.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $675.15.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,822,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of United Rentals stock traded up $12.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $741.26. 338,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,286. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.71. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $387.01 and a 1-year high of $789.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $696.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $680.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.48 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 35.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.66%.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Further Reading

