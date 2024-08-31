Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.72 Million Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $802,032.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 562,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,594,597.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $802,032.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 562,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,594,597.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 67,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $4,387,502.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 60,619,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,946,927,245.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,800 shares of company stock worth $7,145,364 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.3 %

SCHW traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.10. 6,549,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,059,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.05. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $79.49.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 26.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 41.84%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

