Arjuna Capital Invests $114,000 in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 36,832,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,517 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,622,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513,620 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 3,847,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,495,000 after acquiring an additional 39,985 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,100,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,398,000 after purchasing an additional 830,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 202.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,471,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,505 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

SPTL traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $28.58. 4,192,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,086,476. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.08 and a 200-day moving average of $27.52. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $24.47 and a 12-month high of $29.50.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

