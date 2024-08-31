Arjuna Capital Boosts Stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Arjuna Capital increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,685 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,067,291 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $818,094,000 after buying an additional 644,216 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,525,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $186,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,822 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Voya Financial by 1,020.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,368,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $175,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,773 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Voya Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $80,749,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 681,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,710,000 after purchasing an additional 18,316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial Trading Up 1.9 %

Voya Financial stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.86. 514,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,640. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.73. Voya Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.02 and a fifty-two week high of $76.75.

Voya Financial Increases Dividend

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.13. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on VOYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Voya Financial from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.40.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

